21-year-old victim killed after July 4 Peoria shooting had a 'bright future ahead of him'

PEORIA — A 21-year-old Peoria man has been identified as the city's latest homicide victim.

In a news release, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood announced Michael Anthony Charles Johnson II, was pronounced brain dead at 3:09 p.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

An autopsy was pending, the coroner said.

Johnson was one of four people who suffered injuries after a shooting in the 600 block of Haungs Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a crime scene but the victims had all been taken to the hospital by private vehicles.

A vigil for Johnson was planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Sarita Risby, whose son was friends with Johnson, told the Journal Star via Facebook Messenger that Johnson had a "bright future ahead of him."

Her son is attending classes at Illinois Central College and was talking to Johnson about joining up with him. The two, were like "two peas in a pod," Risby said.

"(Johnson) was a very well-mannered, respectful young man that would give you the shirt off his back," she said. "This is a hard pill to swallow because he was a great person.

"... And he leaves to cherish his memory a son that will only know him through pictures because some stupid persons decided to pull a trigger," she said.

The conditions of the other three people, two of whom are juveniles, wasn't known Tuesday.

