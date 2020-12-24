 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
24-year-old arrested on sex assault charges from Logan, Peoria counties
0 comments

24-year-old arrested on sex assault charges from Logan, Peoria counties

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Police say a 24-year-old man who previously lived in Lincoln and Peoria was arrested Wednesday on sex assault and abuse charges. 

The Illinois State Police said in a statement Thursday that multiple victims had disclosed abuse in late November and early December. That prompted a state police investigation, assisted by the Peoria Police Department and Logan County Sheriff's Office. 

The investigation led to the arrest of Elijah T.G. Sowers of Riverview, Florida, police said. He was arrested on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, from Logan County. Additionally, he was arrested on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault from Peoria County. 

Download PDF Sowers Arrest

Sowers was arrested by the state police, Peoria Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact the state police at (217) 782-4750.

The agency said no further information would be released at this time because the investigation is ongoing.

32 unsolved crimes in Illinois

All cases, names and descriptions are provided by the Illinois State Police website.

Visit https://www.isp.state.il.us/. If you have any information regarding the crimes listed, please contact the appropriate authorities, or send an e-mail to ISP.CRIMETIPS@illinois.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact your local ISP District.

May 26, 1980 - Diana K. Smith

  • 0

On May 26, 1980, Illinois State Police Investigations and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office initiated a death investigation reference a …

April 9, 1985 - Unidentified Male

  • 0

On April 9, 1985, the Adams County Sheriff's Department was notified of the discovery of a deceased unidentified white male (approximately 20-…

May 20, 1986 - Kathleen A. Goebeler

May 20, 1986 - Kathleen A. Goebeler

  • 0

On May 20, 1986, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 01 responded to an area of abandoned railroad tracks located on the south side of I-88, …

July 20, 1990 - Unidentified Female

July 20, 1990 - Unidentified Female

  • 0

On July 20, 1990, at 1:25 p.m., an unidentified, white female body, approximately 5'4"-5'6" tall and 120-130lbs. in weight, was found in a bea…

August 23, 1992 - Tammy J. Zywicki

August 23, 1992 - Tammy J. Zywicki

  • 0

On August 23, 1992, Tammy J. Zywicki departed Evanston, Illinois, for college in Grinnell, Iowa, where she was expected to arrive that evening…

June 29, 1993 - Keith L Brown

June 29, 1993 - Keith L Brown

  • 0

On Feb. 3, 1993, the wife of Keith L. Brown 34, of Buckner reported her husband was missing. Brown's blue 1989 Plymouth hatchback, (IL. Reg. K…

August 5, 1994 - Sherry Lewis

August 5, 1994 - Sherry Lewis

  • 0

On August 5, 1994, 30-year-old Sherry L. Lewis, a Decatur realtor, was found deceased in a Macon County residence that was for sale which she …

August 13, 1995 - Phil Christensen

  • 0

Phillip Christensen was found deceased on August 13, 1995 on Stouffer Road in rural Sterling, IL. An autopsy revealed he died of gunshot wound…

November 1, 1995 - Shana M Jaros

November 1, 1995 - Shana M Jaros

  • 0

The Illinois State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nokomis Police Department are seeking assistance regarding the homicide…

April 22, 1998 - Unidentified Male

April 22, 1998 - Unidentified Male

  • 0

On April 22, 1998, an unidentified male was found in a field near I-55 and Rt. 53 between the towns of Bolingbrook and Romeoville IL. He had b…

June 29, 1999 - Amy Warner

June 29, 1999 - Amy Warner

  • 0

Amy Warner, a 23-year-old single mother of two, was killed June 29, 1999, in her home at 17 7th St. in Charleston, Illinois. No one has ever b…

March 26, 2003 - Dalton Mesarchik

March 26, 2003 - Dalton Mesarchik

  • 0

On March 26, 2003, seven-year-old Streator resident Dalton Mesarchik was reported missing from the front yard of his home. The following day, …

+2
May 26, 2003 - Unidentified Male

May 26, 2003 - Unidentified Male

  • 0

On May 30, 2003, the Illinois State Police began investigating a homicide in Brooklyn, IL. The vehicle and the victim were abandoned since Mon…

July 6, 2003 - Jone Knapton

July 6, 2003 - Jone Knapton

  • 0

On July 6, 2003, 47 year-old East Moline resident Jone Knapton was reported missing. Four days later, Jone's body was located in the Green Riv…

November 1, 2004 - LeAnne Taylor

November 1, 2004 - LeAnne Taylor

  • 0

LeAnne Taylor was last seen alive Thanksgiving weekend 2004. Her body was later found by IDOT workers on December 4, 2004, along Bypass 20 out…

January 6, 2005 - Unidentified Male

January 6, 2005 - Unidentified Male

  • 0

On January 6, 2005 at approximately 4 p.m., the body of a male white subject was recovered from the Illinois/Michigan Shipping Canal near Summ…

April 5, 2007 - Barry Marcel Lowery

April 5, 2007 - Barry Marcel Lowery

  • 0

On Thursday, April 5, 2007 at approximately 5:20 a.m., Barry Marcel Lowery, was found shot to death inside his residence at 640 North 53rd Str…

January 28, 2008 - Mark Prasse

January 28, 2008 - Mark Prasse

  • 0

Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Ridd…

Janury 28, 2008 - Ryan Riddell

Janury 28, 2008 - Ryan Riddell

  • 0

Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Ridd…

June 3, 2010 - Thomas Moore

June 3, 2010 - Thomas Moore

  • 0

On Wednesday, June 30, 2010 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Thomas D. Moore, an O'Fallon, IL resident, was found shot to death in the roadway in …

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

COATES: Remember that time when we had to wear masks?
Opinion

COATES: Remember that time when we had to wear masks?

We’ll look back at the masked, socially distanced images of ourselves, think about how we got through that year, and realize that we didn't know how tough it was until it was all over. But it will be over. Just be a hazy memory — a year among many. We'll have gotten through it

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News