2nd arrest made in burglary at Normal apartment

BLOOMINGTON — A second arrest has been made in connection to a burglary at the Vernon Stables apartments in Normal.
Cody Johnson, 24, of Bloomington was seen on a surveillance camera with Shaniece Owens-Arroyo entering the mailroom of an apartment building at 323 E. Vernon Ave, Normal, and stealing several packages Jan. 24, authorities said.
Johnson was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035 and was ordered to have no contact with the Vernon Stables.
An arraignment is set for Feb. 26.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
