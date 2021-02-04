2nd arrest made in Le Roy residential burglary

BLOOMINGTON— A second arrest has been made in connection to a residential burglary in Le Roy.
Brenden Cano, 22, is in custody after being accused of burglarizing a home in the 400 block of East North Street in Le Roy sometime between Nov. 14 and Dec. 9.
Cano and Jordan Gillespie, 26, are accused of stealing three handguns, a .22-caliber, a 9 mm and a .357-caliber, from the home.
Cano also is accused of later trading the weapons for methamphetamine, according to a probable cause statement read in court Thursday.
Cano was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 26.
A booking photo was not immediately available.