2nd arrest made in Le Roy residential burglary
2nd arrest made in Le Roy residential burglary

BLOOMINGTON— A second arrest has been made in connection to a residential burglary in Le Roy.

Brenden Cano, 22, is in custody after being accused of burglarizing a home in the 400 block of East North Street in Le Roy sometime between Nov. 14 and Dec. 9.

Burglary, unlawful possession of firearm charges pending for LeRoy man

Cano and Jordan Gillespie, 26, are accused of stealing three handguns, a .22-caliber, a 9 mm and a .357-caliber, from the home.

Cano also is accused of later trading the weapons for methamphetamine, according to a probable cause statement read in court Thursday.

Cano was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 26.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

