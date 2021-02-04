2nd arrest made in LeRoy residential burglary

BLOOMINGTON— A second arrest has been made in connection to a residential burglary in LeRoy.

Brenden Cano, 22, is in custody after being accused of burglarizing a home in the 400 block of East North Street in LeRoy sometime between Nov. 14 and Dec. 9.

Cano and Jordan Gillespie, 26, are accused of stealing three handguns, a .22-caliber, a 9 mm and a .357-caliber, from the home.

Cano also is accused of later trading the weapons for methamphetamine, according to a probable cause statement read in court Thursday.

Cano was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 26.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

