2nd Decatur defendant goes to trial in Bloomington man's 2018 death

During a final pretrial hearing Thursday afternoon, Bruce’s attorney Mark Messman argued for a motion to continue the trial and postpone it for a later date, citing concerns about safety and a potential statewide pandemic response.

“There’s talk virtually every day about the state opening up, closing down, closing down again, and I don’t know if we can get this in before we close down again,” he said. “And I think it makes sense not to start something we don’t know if we can finish.”

After Assistant State’s Attorney Tammara Wagoner argued against Messman’s motion to continue, Judge Scott Drazewski denied the request and said he did not believe anyone was at a substantial risk given the precautions taken at the Law and Justice Center since its reopening in June.

“In this instance we have uncertainty, just as we have uncertainty in every case,” Drazewski said. “Every trial is fraught with the possibility of not being able to finish what you start.”

However, the motion to continue may be renewed before jury selection begins Monday morning.