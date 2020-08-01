3 arrested on drug charges in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Two men and a woman face drug charges after their arrests Friday evening in McLean County.

Shannon Mosley, 37, was charged in court Saturday with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felonies), and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).

Mosley remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 bond.

Brian Muqqddim, 27, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, (Class 1 felony), and unlawful possession of cocaine (Class 4 felony).

He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

Breanna Turner was charged two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felonies), and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).

She was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

All three are scheduled for an arraignment on Aug. 14.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

