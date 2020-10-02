 Skip to main content
3 Bloomington men charged in BPD vice investigation
BLOOMINGTON — Three Bloomington men face drug charges after a vice unit investigation.

Lovell J. W. Brown, 33; Harvey L. Dorsey, 59; and Antonio C. McFall, 29, are charged with conspiracy to commit unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine.

One of Brown’s delivery charges was within 500 feet of senior citizen housing, making it a Class 1 felony, while the rest are Class 2.

Prosecutors said the Bloomington Police Department vice unit identified Brown and Dorsey as “middle men” within the drug operation.

Brown was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535, Dorsey in lieu of posting $10,035 and McFall in lieu of posting $50,035.

Their arraignments were scheduled for Oct. 23.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

