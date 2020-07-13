3 charged after crash, residential burglary in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Criminal charges have been filed against two brothers who went after a Bloomington resident who crashed their rental car, police said in court documents.
Rayshoun A. Bruce, 30, of Baberton, Ohio, and Naquwan A. Mitchell, 22, of Chicago, are charged with residential burglary for taking two televisions from a Bloomington apartment, police said.
According to a probable cause statement read in court Monday, officers responded to Tracy Drive on Sunday and found several people involved in an altercation, as well as two damaged televisions in the apartment complex parking lot.
Mitchell told police he and his brother, Bruce, had gone to the apartment looking for a Bloomington man who had wrecked the rental vehicle earlier in the day, according to the statement.
The man, Safford L. A. Baskins, 32, of Bloomington, is charged with failure to give information after a motor vehicle accident that involved injury. A witness told police they saw him leave a crash Sunday morning near South Center Street and Armory Drive in Bloomington, police said. A passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries.
Baskins was also cited on traffic violations including driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed.
Bruce and Mitchell were jailed in lieu of posting $2,535 each. They were ordered not to have contact with the tenant whose apartment police say they burglarized and the Tracy Drive address.
Arraignments are scheduled for July 24.
