3 charged after crash, residential burglary in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Criminal charges have been filed against two brothers who went after a Bloomington resident who crashed their rental car, police said in court documents.

Rayshoun A. Bruce, 30, of Baberton, Ohio, and Naquwan A. Mitchell, 22, of Chicago, are charged with residential burglary for taking two televisions from a Bloomington apartment, police said.

According to a probable cause statement read in court Monday, officers responded to Tracy Drive on Sunday and found several people involved in an altercation, as well as two damaged televisions in the apartment complex parking lot.

​Mitchell told police he and his brother, Bruce, had gone to the apartment looking for a Bloomington man who had wrecked the rental vehicle earlier in the day, according to the statement.