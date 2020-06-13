3 more charged with Bloomington-Normal looting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Three more people have been charged with various charges of looting Twin City stores nearly two weeks ago. So far, about 30 people have been charged in McLean County.

Clifford Pugh, 28, was charged with burglary, looting and mob action in McLean County court Saturday.

Prosecutors say on the evening of May 31 and the early morning of June 1, “civil unrest erupted and mobs assembled and rioted and committed burglary and looted several different retail locations throughout Bloomington-Normal, including the Normal Target store at 201 South Veterans Parkway and the Normal Walmart store located at 300 Greenbriar Drive."