3 Normal residents charged with cocaine delivery, possession

BLOOMINGTON — Three Normal residents face cocaine charges after a vice investigation.
James Canti, 47, and Stephanie N. Kitchens, 36, are charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, with two offenses involving less than 1 gram of cocaine and one offense involving 1-15 grams.
Terrell A. Streeter, 35, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver with 1-15 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with 15-100 grams and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with less than 15 grams of cocaine.
They were arrested as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation into cocaine sales, authorities said.
Each defendant was jailed in lieu of posting $3,535 and arraignments were scheduled for Oct. 23.
