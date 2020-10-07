 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Normal residents charged with cocaine delivery, possession
0 comments

3 Normal residents charged with cocaine delivery, possession

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Three Normal residents face cocaine charges after a vice investigation.

James Canti, 47, and Stephanie N. Kitchens, 36, are charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, with two offenses involving less than 1 gram of cocaine and one offense involving 1-15 grams.

Terrell A. Streeter, 35, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver with 1-15 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with 15-100 grams and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with less than 15 grams of cocaine.

They were arrested as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation into cocaine sales, authorities said.

Each defendant was jailed in lieu of posting $3,535 and arraignments were scheduled for Oct. 23.

Crime Stoppers

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News