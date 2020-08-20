3 shootings reported overnight in Bloomington; 1 man injured

About 12:40 a.m. Thursday, another shots fired call brought officers to the 600 block of West Mulberry Street where they found an occupied residence had been struck by gunfire.

About three hours later, Bloomington officers responded to a call in the 400 block of West Graham Street were they found an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported in the later two gunfire incidents, police said in a statement Thursday morning.

It is unknown if these three shootings were related; the investigations are ongoing, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information related to the shooting at Chestnut and Roosevelt is asked to contact Detective Curt Maas at 309-434-2534 or cmaas@cityblm.org.

Information related to the shootings on Mulberry and Graham streets should be relayed to Detective Steve Fanelli at 309-434-2457 or sfanelli@cityblm.org.

To remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.

