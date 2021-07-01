3 used fake money at McLean County stores, police say

BLOOMINGTON – Three northern Illinois residents were released from the McLean County jail Thursday on burglary and theft charges.

Devonte Bryant, 23, of Chicago; Craig O. Harrington, 22, of Chicago; and Ayana I. Johnson, 23, of Algonquin, are accused by police of using counterfeit $100 bills on Tuesday to purchase pre-paid debit cards at several Walgreens and CVS stores in Bloomington-Normal.

Bryant is charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of theft; Harrington is charged with four counts of burglary and two counts of theft; and Johnson is charged with one count each of burglary and theft.

Bryant is accused of purchasing pre-paid debit cards and other items using counterfeit $100 bills at CVS, 100 S. Fell Ave., Normal; Walgreens, 505 W. Raab Rd., Normal; and Walgreens, 1502 Fort Jesse Rd., Normal.

Harrington is accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at CVS, 100 S. Fell Ave., Normal; Walgreens, 1502 Fort Jesse Road, Normal; and Walgreens 1408 N. Main St., Bloomington, where he was confronted by an employee and Harrington fled the building. Officers located him outside Walgreens, 1525 N. Veterans Parkway, Normal, where he was arrested, prosecutors said.

Johnson is accused of paying for two pre-paid debit cards with two $100 counterfeit bills at Walgreens, 505 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Bryant and Harrington were released from custody on $20,000 personal recognizance bonds. Johnson was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Arraignments are scheduled for July 16.

Booking photos were not immediately available.

