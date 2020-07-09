You are the owner of this article.
3 who police say looted Normal stores appear in court
3 who police say looted Normal stores appear in court

BLOOMINGTON — Three people were in court Thursday facing charges related to the looting in Normal.

Sydney A. LeGrand, 18, of Bloomington is charged with burglary, mob action and looting on the night of May 31 into June 1 at Walmart in Normal, 300 Greenbriar Drive. She is charged in a separate case with burglary, mob action and looting on the same night at Target in Normal, 301 N. Veterans Parkway.

She was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 in each case and ordered not to have contact with the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal and any Walmart in McLean County.

Alexander T. Ducksworth, 27, of Bloomington is charged with burglary, mob action and looting the night of May 31 into June 1 at Walmart in Normal. He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and ordered not to have contact with any Walmart in McLean County.

Jasmine L. Burton, 27, of Normal is charged with burglary, mob action and looting the night of May 31 into June 1 at Target. She was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and ordered not to have contact with the Shoppes at College Hills.

LeGrand, Ducksworth, Burton and eight more people accused in connection to the early June looting in Bloomington-Normal will be back in court for preliminary hearings July 24.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

