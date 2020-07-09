3 who police say looted Normal stores appear in court

BLOOMINGTON — Three people were in court Thursday facing charges related to the looting in Normal.
Sydney A. LeGrand, 18, of Bloomington is charged with burglary, mob action and looting on the night of May 31 into June 1 at Walmart in Normal, 300 Greenbriar Drive. She is charged in a separate case with burglary, mob action and looting on the same night at Target in Normal, 301 N. Veterans Parkway.
She was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 in each case and ordered not to have contact with the Shoppes at College Hills in Normal and any Walmart in McLean County.
Alexander T. Ducksworth, 27, of Bloomington is charged with burglary, mob action and looting the night of May 31 into June 1 at Walmart in Normal. He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and ordered not to have contact with any Walmart in McLean County.
Jasmine L. Burton, 27, of Normal is charged with burglary, mob action and looting the night of May 31 into June 1 at Target. She was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and ordered not to have contact with the Shoppes at College Hills.
LeGrand, Ducksworth, Burton and eight more people accused in connection to the early June looting in Bloomington-Normal will be back in court for preliminary hearings July 24.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:
Davis W. Hopkins
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
