32 sexual assault, abuse charges filed against Bloomington man
32 sexual assault, abuse charges filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of sexually assaulting two children over the last 10 years, facing 32 charges in two cases.

Mercedez L. Byrd, 41, was arrested on a warrant Monday after bills of indictments were signed by a McLean County grand jury.

In one case, he is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. According to court documents, one of the abuse offenses occurred between May 1, 2010 and Aug. 23, 2010, and the other two offenses occurred between Aug. 1, 2011 and Aug. 23, 2012.

In a second felony case involving a different victim, 29 charges were filed in connection with offenses that prosecutors say occurred between August 2015 and June 2020.

Byrd is charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 16 counts of criminal sexual assault.

According to court documents, both victims were under the age of 13 when the offenses began.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 23.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that Byrd ran from Bloomington officers when they tried to take him into custody on Monday. When the arrest was made, 2 grams of cocaine were found in his pocket, prosecutors said.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor of resisting police.

His bond amounts for the two cases involving sex crimes remained as they were set when the warrant was issued: $500,000 with 10% to apply and $1 million with 10% to apply.

Byrd was held on a bond of $20,000 at 10% for the new drug case.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

