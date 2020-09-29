32 sexual assault, abuse charges filed against Bloomington man

According to court documents, both victims were under the age of 13 when the offenses began.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 23.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that Byrd ran from Bloomington officers when they tried to take him into custody on Monday. When the arrest was made, 2 grams of cocaine were found in his pocket, prosecutors said.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor of resisting police.

His bond amounts for the two cases involving sex crimes remained as they were set when the warrant was issued: $500,000 with 10% to apply and $1 million with 10% to apply.

Byrd was held on a bond of $20,000 at 10% for the new drug case.

