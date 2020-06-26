You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
34-year-old man charged in Livingston County stabbing
0 comments

34-year-old man charged in Livingston County stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — A Minonk man has been charged with aggravated battery following a stabbing that injured another person at a house party. 

Bernardo Johnson, 34, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony.

Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said deputies were told at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday that someone had been stabbed at a house on Monroe Street in Flanagan.

“The investigation revealed there was a house party with approximately 15 to 20 people in attendance,” Childress said. “Sometime before the 911 call, a fight ensued and someone was stabbed with a knife.”

Childress said the victim was transported to OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac and later transferred to OSF St. Francis in Peoria. The sheriff said the victim has been released from the hospital after being treated for a single stab wound.

Johnson posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 20.

Photos: Phase 4 begins

Bernardo Johnson

Johnson

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News