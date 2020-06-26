34-year-old man charged in Livingston County stabbing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — A Minonk man has been charged with aggravated battery following a stabbing that injured another person at a house party.

Bernardo Johnson, 34, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony.

Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said deputies were told at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday that someone had been stabbed at a house on Monroe Street in Flanagan.

“The investigation revealed there was a house party with approximately 15 to 20 people in attendance,” Childress said. “Sometime before the 911 call, a fight ensued and someone was stabbed with a knife.”

Childress said the victim was transported to OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac and later transferred to OSF St. Francis in Peoria. The sheriff said the victim has been released from the hospital after being treated for a single stab wound.