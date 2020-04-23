4 arrested on heroin charges in Pontiac

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PONTIAC — Four Livingston County residents have been arrested on preliminary heroin charges.

Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said a traffic stop and property search of a mobile home at the Sandy Creek Estates led to the arrest of one woman and two men from Pontiac and one man from Fairbury.

The woman faces preliminary charges of unlawful delivery of heroin. The three men face preliminary charges of unlawful possession of heroin.

All four suspects were transported to the Livingston County jail. No bond information was available Thursday.

The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged in court.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

