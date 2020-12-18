 Skip to main content
4 charged with meth felonies in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — Four people face methamphetamine charges in McLean County.

Robert A. Searle, 39, of Urbana is charged with two counts of meth trafficking, accused of bringing 15-100 grams and 5-15 grams of the drug into Illinois, two counts of unlawful possession of meth with the intent and two counts of unlawful possession of meth.

He is also charged with controlled substance trafficking, accused of bringing 1-15 grams of heroin into Illinois, unlawful possession of heroin with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of heroin.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

Jacyln L. Jones, 35, of Saybrook is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver, with 5-15 grams and less than 5 grams; and two counts of unlawful possession of meth.

She was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

Jamie J. Powell, 34, of Normal is charged with unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of meth.

She was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

Terry Williams, 31, of Normal is charged with unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of meth, involving a Bloomington police vice unit source.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

Court documents did not indicate if these cases were connected, but all were formally charged Friday afternoon.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

