4 charged with meth felonies in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Four people face methamphetamine charges in McLean County.

Robert A. Searle, 39, of Urbana is charged with two counts of meth trafficking, accused of bringing 15-100 grams and 5-15 grams of the drug into Illinois, two counts of unlawful possession of meth with the intent and two counts of unlawful possession of meth.

He is also charged with controlled substance trafficking, accused of bringing 1-15 grams of heroin into Illinois, unlawful possession of heroin with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of heroin.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

Jacyln L. Jones, 35, of Saybrook is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver, with 5-15 grams and less than 5 grams; and two counts of unlawful possession of meth.

She was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.