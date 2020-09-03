 Skip to main content
4 cocaine charges pending against a Chicago man in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man faces four felonies involving cocaine delivery in McLean County.

Jarob. K. Grinnage, 49, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine and three counts of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine.

He was arrested Tuesday as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation.

Grinnage’s bond was set Thursday at $75,000 at 10%, meaning he will have to post $7,535 to be released.

An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

