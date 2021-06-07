 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

4 stole ATVs, motorcycles across Central Illinois, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Authorities on Monday said four arrests have been made in a multi-county operation to steal all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles.

​The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said the agency worked with the Effingham Police Department and Clay, Shelby, Cumberland and Coles county sheriff's departments on the investigation.

When Illinois enters phase five Friday it will be the first time in more than a year that there are no limitations on the size of gatherings and most public activities.

Eighteen ATVs have been reported since May 1.

A 24-year-old Mason resident faces a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A theft preliminary charge also has been filed against 25-year-old, 33-year-old and 27-year-old Effingham residents.

“This is a great example of some of the work we do. I am particularly proud of our ability to coordinate and work with outside police agencies and bring justice to some of the victims. Because of these efforts, we were able to recover several of these vehicles and bring an end to the rash of these types of vehicle thefts throughout the region," Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said in a statement.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Drone view shows Bloomington museum roof project

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News