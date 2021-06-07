4 stole ATVs, motorcycles across Central Illinois, police say

DECATUR — Authorities on Monday said four arrests have been made in a multi-county operation to steal all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said the agency worked with the Effingham Police Department and Clay, Shelby, Cumberland and Coles county sheriff's departments on the investigation.
Eighteen ATVs have been reported since May 1.
A 24-year-old Mason resident faces a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A theft preliminary charge also has been filed against 25-year-old, 33-year-old and 27-year-old Effingham residents.
“This is a great example of some of the work we do. I am particularly proud of our ability to coordinate and work with outside police agencies and bring justice to some of the victims. Because of these efforts, we were able to recover several of these vehicles and bring an end to the rash of these types of vehicle thefts throughout the region," Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said in a statement.