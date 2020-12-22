5 drug felonies filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces five felonies involving drug sales.

Jon A. Strange, 24, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine — two involving 1-15 grams and two involving less than 1 gram. He is also charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver.

Strange was arrested after two alleged drug transactions as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation, prosecutors said.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 15.

