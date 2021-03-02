 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 state corrections officers face charges in Lexington bar fight
2 comments
breaking top story

5 state corrections officers face charges in Lexington bar fight

{{featured_button_text}}
082315-blm-loc-5pontiacprison

Pontiac Prison is shown in a 2015 file photo. 

 LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER

BLOOMINGTON – Five Illinois Department of Corrections officers are due in court later this month on charges of aggravated battery and mob action related to a mid-February incident in Lexington.

Adam Deal, 38, of Pontiac; Jason Dyer, 43, of Cooksville; Adam Greenway, 29, of Flanagan; Nicholas Page, 25, of Peoria; and Gino Wendes, 24, of Kankakee, are due back in McLean County court March 19 for an arraignment following their arrests Feb. 25.

Lexington Police Chief David Belvery said they’re accused of starting a fight with three other men at about 11 p.m. Feb. 12 at Dat Bar on Main Street in Lexington. There were no serious injuries from the fight and the men were charged two weeks later. Belvery said they were with a larger group of about one dozen employees from the Illinois Department of Corrections in Pontiac.

Deal was charged with three counts of aggravated battery in a public place (Class 3 felony) and one count of mob action (Class 4 felony). Dyer was charged with five counts of aggravated battery in a public place and one count of mob action. Greenway and Page were each charged with one count of aggravated battery in a public place and mob action. Page was charged with one count of aggravated battery in a public place and mob action, and Wendes was charged with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and mob action.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All five have bonded out of jail. Deal posted $5,035 to be released. Dyer and Page each posted $3,035, and Greenway and Wendes each posted $2,035 for their release.

Messages for comment from the IDOC were not returned Tuesday.

9 historic photos from The Pantagraph archives

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News