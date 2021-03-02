5 state corrections officers face charges in Lexington bar fight

BLOOMINGTON – Five Illinois Department of Corrections officers are due in court later this month on charges of aggravated battery and mob action related to a mid-February incident in Lexington.

Adam Deal, 38, of Pontiac; Jason Dyer, 43, of Cooksville; Adam Greenway, 29, of Flanagan; Nicholas Page, 25, of Peoria; and Gino Wendes, 24, of Kankakee, are due back in McLean County court March 19 for an arraignment following their arrests Feb. 25.

Lexington Police Chief David Belvery said they’re accused of starting a fight with three other men at about 11 p.m. Feb. 12 at Dat Bar on Main Street in Lexington. There were no serious injuries from the fight and the men were charged two weeks later. Belvery said they were with a larger group of about one dozen employees from the Illinois Department of Corrections in Pontiac.

Deal was charged with three counts of aggravated battery in a public place (Class 3 felony) and one count of mob action (Class 4 felony). Dyer was charged with five counts of aggravated battery in a public place and one count of mob action. Greenway and Page were each charged with one count of aggravated battery in a public place and mob action. Page was charged with one count of aggravated battery in a public place and mob action, and Wendes was charged with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and mob action.

