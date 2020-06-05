6 more arrested in connection with Bloomington-Normal looting

NORMAL – Six more people have been arrested on preliminary charges related to looting in Bloomington and Normal.
Normal police on Friday announced the arrests of Kevin A. Fisher, 21, of Bloomington on preliminary charges of aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and mob action; Cornelius Prince, 38, Bloomington, on preliminary charges of aggravated battery of a police officer, burglary and looting; Mary C. Bailey, 37, Bloomington, and Lillian R. Williams, 40, of Bloomington, both on preliminary charges of theft and possession of stolen property. They are jailed in lieu of bond hearings.
In addition, a 16-year-old girl faces preliminary charges of burglary and looting, police said.
Three more people have been formally charged with felony crimes after two nights of looting and vandalism in the Twin Cities, including one man accused of injuring a Bloomington police officer.
Bleichner said the investigation is continuing.
"We are continuing to follow leads and investigate and track down as much as we can, so we won't stop working on that," he said.
Bloomington police on Friday announced the arrest of Deangelo C. Glass, 19, of Bloomington on preliminary charges of burglary, mob action and looting in connection with the looting at Kohl’s at Eastland Mall on Monday. He is jailed awaiting a bond hearing.
BPD spokesman John Fermon said the Bloomington Department is also continuing to work new leads.
"We are still looking and receiving new information," he said.
All of the Normal arrests were in relation to the looting of the Normal Target store Sunday night, police said. With the exception of the girl, all are held at the McLean County jail awaiting a bond hearing, expected Friday.
Police have arrested more than two dozen people in connection with looting in Bloomington-Normal Monday and Tuesday morning.
This story will be updated.
Damage at Normal Target: Looters empty shelves, overturn merchandise
78419311_1933875156742830_3871182486356623360_n.jpg
100630481_1933875213409491_5741863424934019072_n.jpg
100690391_1933875043409508_3951144624105455616_n.jpg
100957936_1933875100076169_8905198402845802496_n.jpg
101177340_1933875173409495_7169065999239479296_n.jpg
101193717_1933875503409462_2777248590874017792_n.jpg
101371425_1933875470076132_2886195268175265792_n.jpg
101436378_1933875026742843_5386330245534056448_n.jpg
101580776_1933875346742811_4078132762505117696_n.jpg
101647585_1933875373409475_3271670124884525056_n.jpg
101664507_1933875283409484_4898979846895435776_n.jpg
101693761_1933875240076155_8437093632401473536_n.jpg
101792565_1933875323409480_1974158189775552512_n.jpg
101899454_1933875126742833_4417479185124032512_n.jpg
101983538_1933875450076134_4260162186703273984_n.jpg
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.