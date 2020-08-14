You are the owner of this article.
8 drug felonies filed against Normal man
Eric Robinson

Robinson

BLOOMINGTON — Eight felony drug charges were filed against a Normal man Friday.

Eric J. Robinson, 21, is charged with unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of MDMA; unlawful delivery of LSD; unlawful possession of LSD with the intent to deliver; two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; and two counts of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of MDMA.

He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

