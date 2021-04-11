A popular Tazewell County restaurant and bar was a victim of burglary, owner says

MACKINAW — Considering COVID-19 and other problems, it's been a rough few years for Haynes on Main.

Sometime early Saturday, things got a bit rougher. An overnight burglary forced the popular Mackinaw restaurant and bar to be closed Saturday, the owner said.

Someone entered the restaurant at 108 S. Main St. after a busy Friday night and after employees left about midnight, co-owner Carol Haynes told the (Peoria) Journal Star. Based on security information, the burglary probably occurred about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The thieves absconded with the restaurant's computer equipment, Haynes said. That included laptops and point-of-sale gear used to process credit and debit cards.

Electrical and internet lines into the Haynes building were cut, the co-owner said. Also missing was all the cash in the restaurant, several thousand dollars, she said.

According to Haynes, a back door to the restaurant was open, with no evidence of a break-in, when she arrived Saturday morning.

"It seemed like they knew what they were doing," Haynes said.