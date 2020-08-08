After COVID slowdown, criminal cases jump for McLean County prosecutors

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp said that following a decline in active cases during the spring due to the coronavirus lockdown, the summer has brought an uptick in the caseload as the state opens back up.
“Numbers are closing in on returning somewhat to normal,” Knapp told the county Justice Committee.
Through July last year, there had been 752 felony cases filed, including 114 filed during in July 2019. Last month, 183 felony cases were filed, an increase of 59 from June. There have been 713 total as of July 31 this year.
Three inmates from the McLean County jail were transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Tuesday, but 33 were sent back.
“One of the reasons you see what looks to be a huge jump from June to July in felonies is our grand jury was not meeting due to COVID for a number of months and re-started meeting in July,” he said. “There were some cases, that rather going through an alternative charging process, we prefer to take them to a grand jury. We have had some really busy weeks with the grand jury.”
For social distancing reasons, the grand jury, consisting of McLean County residents selected to examine the validity of an accusation before trial, has been meeting in the County Board Room of the Government Center because it is the largest room available, Knapp said. The grand jury is expected to return to the Law and Justice Center soon.
“One thing that law enforcement has been very upfront about were the increase in domestics (domestic violence cases),” he said.
Juvenile abuse cases are also increasing. In 2019, there were 128 juvenile abuse cases filed in the county. Through the end of July, there have already been 106 cases filed in felony court.
“With people locked down due to COVID, I think we all said there will be a bill come due when kids start seeing mandatory reporters,” he added. “I think you will see an increase in abuse and neglect cases. We are on track now for a significant increase this year compared to past years. Some of that has to do with an added focus on DCFS at the state level as a result of some high-profile cases that hit the media months or a year or so ago. Others I think are a byproduct of when families are locked up together. Those are disturbing trends we are keeping an eye on.”
Molly Evans, director of the Children’s Advocacy Center, where children are brought when there has been an allegation that a child may have been sexually abused, seriously physically abused, a witness to a crime and/or the victim of human trafficking, said her department has seen a similar trend.
“We anticipate to see a surge of cases coming through here, once kids are back in school and there are more access to mandated reporters,” she said. “We are preparing for that as a team.”
While year to date numbers are lower than a year ago, the number of felonies filed in July (183) tripled from May’s total (61). In 2019, there were 1,313 felony cases filed. This year's projected total is 1,249, according to figures filed by Knapp.
Knapp anticipates fewer DUIs for 2020. There were 776 filed in 2019, but so far, only 309 had been filed, 99 fewer than at this time a year ago.
LOOK BACK: 20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss
Aleta Jane's Cafe
Bec's Far East Texas Grill
Beningo's
Carlos O'Kelly's
Chi Chi's
Crazy Planet Kitchen
Divino, The Fishmarket
Double Nickel Drive-In
Gracious Affairs
Ground Round
Hayashi
Henry Wellington
If you enjoyed this...
Kip's Family Restaurant
Le Peep
Piccolo Piccolo
Pumpernickel's Deli
Sonoma Cucina
Susie's Cafe
Tien Tsin
Tuxedo Junction
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.