After COVID slowdown, criminal cases jump for McLean County prosecutors

For social distancing reasons, the grand jury, consisting of McLean County residents selected to examine the validity of an accusation before trial, has been meeting in the County Board Room of the Government Center because it is the largest room available, Knapp said. The grand jury is expected to return to the Law and Justice Center soon.

“One thing that law enforcement has been very upfront about were the increase in domestics (domestic violence cases),” he said.

Juvenile abuse cases are also increasing. In 2019, there were 128 juvenile abuse cases filed in the county. Through the end of July, there have already been 106 cases filed in felony court.

“With people locked down due to COVID, I think we all said there will be a bill come due when kids start seeing mandatory reporters,” he added. “I think you will see an increase in abuse and neglect cases. We are on track now for a significant increase this year compared to past years. Some of that has to do with an added focus on DCFS at the state level as a result of some high-profile cases that hit the media months or a year or so ago. Others I think are a byproduct of when families are locked up together. Those are disturbing trends we are keeping an eye on.”