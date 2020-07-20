You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Aggravated battery charges filed against Bloomington woman
0 comments

Aggravated battery charges filed against Bloomington woman

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges are pending against a Bloomington woman.

Lakendra T. Bell, 33, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery after correctional officers from the McLean County Jail said she struck and spit on an officer while in custody on July 3.

She was jailed in lieu of posting $535 and an arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 7.

Lakendra Bell

Bell

Crime Stoppers of McLean County:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News