Aggravated domestic battery charge pending for Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — A felony charge is pending for a Bloomington man.

Tyler Hunt, 29, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a class 2 felony.

According to court documents, Hunt is accused of strangling a household member.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, a child who was present during the incident or with the Bloomington address of where it occurred.

Hunt was held without bond and is pending a risk assessment.

A bond review hearing is set for Jan. 29 and an arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 19.

