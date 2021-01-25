 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggravated domestic battery charge pending for Bloomington man
0 comments

Aggravated domestic battery charge pending for Bloomington man

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A felony charge is pending for a Bloomington man.

Tyler Hunt, 29, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a class 2 felony.

According to court documents, Hunt is accused of strangling a household member.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, a child who was present during the incident or with the Bloomington address of where it occurred.

Hunt was held without bond and is pending a risk assessment.

A bond review hearing is set for Jan. 29 and an arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 19.

Who are they? Illinois children recently reported missing

Hunt_Tyler

Hunt
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News