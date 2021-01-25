Aggravated domestic battery charge pending for Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — A felony charge is pending for a Bloomington man.
Tyler Hunt, 29, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a class 2 felony.
According to court documents, Hunt is accused of strangling a household member.
He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, a child who was present during the incident or with the Bloomington address of where it occurred.
Hunt was held without bond and is pending a risk assessment.
A bond review hearing is set for Jan. 29 and an arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 19.