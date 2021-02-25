Allegations against officer mark 'a sad day for Springfield Police Department'

Williams said there might have been an issue with police department morale if this was something surrounding the officer doing his or her job and maybe was even legal regarding their policies and procedures. The apparently "egregious nature" of the charges, Williams said, makes that less likely.

"Clearly, morale in police departments across the country is low, but I think leadership can do a good job of maintaining a strong sense of professionalism, that we're just not really doing that stuff here and (officers are) going to be treated accordingly if they do it," Williams said. "In the long run, it has the potential of raising morale, if the police in that department now see themselves as a more professional department."

Springfield police, Williams added, need to be "very clear now about how they're training their officers, what are their written polices regarding sexual misconduct, not just at this very serious level, but at the more (basic) level."

The possible erosion of trust with the public, Williams admitted, "is the hard part."

Williams said a statement put out by the Springfield police Wednesday hit the right notes, stressing accountability and its commitment to putting forth a professional work force.

"The question is," Williams said, "over the long term is this sense of responsibility and accountability maintained? I think the short term hit from the community, that says 'there we go again,' hopefully can be outweighed by a long-term sense of accountability."

