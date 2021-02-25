Allegations against officer mark 'a sad day for Springfield Police Department'

A Springfield police officer charged with six counts of criminal sexual assault, custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct made a brief appearance in Sangamon County court from the county jail via Zoom Thursday.
Associate Judge Jennifer Ascher read the six complaints filed against Taylor Staff, who was arrested Wednesday by Illinois State Police at his home.
Staff, a three-year veteran of the Springfield police, was denied a reduction of bond from $250,000 to $150,000. Staff has a preliminary hearing March 4.
Staff, who was represented at Thursday's hearing by Sangamon County assistant public defender Victoria Kerr, told the judge that he planned to retain his own attorney.
Staff, 26, was the subject of an investigation by the state police.
The alleged incidents occurred while Staff was on duty between January and July of 2020 and involved three separate victims.
Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said it "appeared" that the three victims were "in custody or they were being detained" by Staff.
According to one official misconduct complaint, Staff allegedly returned to the scene of a domestic battery without being summoned and propositioned the victim to expose herself to him.
In another complaint, Staff is alleged to have demanded sex from another victim of domestic battery.
Winslow said the SPD conducted an informal inquiry into the incident. At the conclusion, he added, there were "some troubling things that appeared to be potentially criminal in nature so we contacted ISP to do the independent outside investigation," he said.
"It's a sad day for Springfield Police Department when someone is alleged to have been accused of what he's accused of (doing)," Winslow added.
Several members of the SPD — all patrol officers, Winslow said — brought forward allegations of misconduct by Staff.
"If there is a positive, it was that this was reported by our officers and run up the chain of command," Winslow admitted. "This shows our officers do the right thing. You always hear about this wall of silence. (Bringing forward this information) speaks to the integrity and character of the SPD."
While it is difficult for officers to do it, Ryan K. Williams, an associate professor in the criminology and criminal justice division at the University of Illinois Springfield said, "it's a good sign, there's no doubt about it, when police officers feel comfortable reporting their fellow officers.
"If this was a higher-up officer, it might be a little more difficult."
Williams said there might have been an issue with police department morale if this was something surrounding the officer doing his or her job and maybe was even legal regarding their policies and procedures. The apparently "egregious nature" of the charges, Williams said, makes that less likely.
"Clearly, morale in police departments across the country is low, but I think leadership can do a good job of maintaining a strong sense of professionalism, that we're just not really doing that stuff here and (officers are) going to be treated accordingly if they do it," Williams said. "In the long run, it has the potential of raising morale, if the police in that department now see themselves as a more professional department."
Springfield police, Williams added, need to be "very clear now about how they're training their officers, what are their written polices regarding sexual misconduct, not just at this very serious level, but at the more (basic) level."
The possible erosion of trust with the public, Williams admitted, "is the hard part."
Williams said a statement put out by the Springfield police Wednesday hit the right notes, stressing accountability and its commitment to putting forth a professional work force.
"The question is," Williams said, "over the long term is this sense of responsibility and accountability maintained? I think the short term hit from the community, that says 'there we go again,' hopefully can be outweighed by a long-term sense of accountability."