Driver who police say hurt Normal pedestrian due in court this month
BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is due in court May 22 on felony charges of driving under the influence of drugs, causing an accident involving injury, and endangering the life of children, as a result of a Sunday night crash in Bloomington.

Joshua Schaller, 39, of Normal, remains in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $10,035 bond. He has been there since his arrest, which followed a crash in the 1000 block of West Market Street in Bloomington.

Police were called at 7:38 p.m. for a reported crash where a pedestrian was injured.

It was reported that a truck had struck a person, a bench on the sidewalk, a utility pole, and had left the scene.

Schaller was later arrested and taken to jail. Two juveniles in the truck were released to a parent/guardian, police said.

Officers said the 38-year-old woman struck by the truck was transported by Bloomington Fire and Rescue to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center. Her condition was not available, but police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers arrested Schaller in the 900 block of West Mulberry Street after he drove off the road and crashed into another vehicle, court documents indicate.

He faces a Class 4 felony charge of causing a crash which resulted in an injury, two Class A misdemeanors for endangering the life of a child, two traffic citations for failure to notify police of a crash, DUI, squealing and screeching his tires, driving on a sidewalk, and two citations for improper lane usage.

He is also due in court July 1 on an unrelated burglary charge, stemming from charges filed in September 2019.

