Driver who police say hurt Normal pedestrian due in court this month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is due in court May 22 on felony charges of driving under the influence of drugs, causing an accident involving injury, and endangering the life of children, as a result of a Sunday night crash in Bloomington.

Joshua Schaller, 39, of Normal, remains in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $10,035 bond. He has been there since his arrest, which followed a crash in the 1000 block of West Market Street in Bloomington.

It was reported that a truck had struck a person, a bench on the sidewalk, a utility pole, and had left the scene.

Schaller was later arrested and taken to jail. Two juveniles in the truck were released to a parent/guardian, police said.