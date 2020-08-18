Arizona man charged with 14 felonies in McLean County court

Ward is also charged with eight drug felonies: unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of MDMA with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of oxycodone with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of heroin; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of oxycodone; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA.