Arizona man charged with 14 felonies in McLean County court
BLOOMINGTON — Fourteen felonies were filed Monday against an Arizona man after he was stopped by McLean County deputies.

Prosecutors said Kendal S. Ward, 33, was pulled over Saturday for speeding on northbound Interstate 55. He told officers a firearm was in the vehicle, authorities said. 

Ward is charged with four counts of armed violence, class X felonies, for committing four separate felonies while being armed with “a dangerous weapon,” according to court documents.

He faces two firearms charges for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

Ward is also charged with eight drug felonies: unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of MDMA with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of oxycodone with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of heroin; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of oxycodone; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of MDMA.

His bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he will have to pay $50,035 to be released. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 11.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

