'Armed and dangerous' Gridley man wanted in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Gridley man is wanted by local authorities who say he is armed and dangerous.

Todd A. Kelly, 36, is wanted on a McLean County arrest warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle, in connection to multiple stolen vehicles in the area.

Kelly is described as a white man, 5 foot 9 inches, weighing about 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and very short buzzed brown hair.

LeRoy police said Kelly checked into the Holiday Inn in LeRoy on Thursday night, and he is suspected of stealing a vehicle from there.

Bloomington police say he knows he is wanted and “has been traveling around several Central Illinois counties in an attempt to evade law enforcement.”

McLean County Sheriff's Office said Kelly is known to frequent Bloomington-Normal, LeRoy, Downs and the El Paso area.