Armed violence, drug charges filed against Georgia man in McLean County court

BLOOMINGTON – A traffic stop Sunday on Interstate 55 has led to armed violence and drug charges for a Georgia man in McLean County court, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Tidas T. Thompson, 43, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was pulled over on I-55 southbound for violating “Scott’s Law” and for speeding. An odor of cannabis led Illinois State Police to search Thompson’s vehicle, prosecutors said.

Thompson was found to be in possession of about 148 grams of cocaine, or about 5 ounces, and a .45 caliber Sig Sauer P220 handgun loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said.

He is charged with one count of armed violence, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors said Thompson told police that he was on a drug run from Chicago to Peoria, where he intended to deliver about 113 grams of cocaine.

Thompson was jailed in lieu of posting $35,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 10.

