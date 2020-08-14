You are the owner of this article.
Armington man faces battery charges in McLean County
Cameron Outlaw

BLOOMINGTON — An Armington man was released from McLean County custody Friday with charges related to batteries police say were committed in a local hospital.

Cameron C. Outlaw, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, accused of biting and kicking two hospital employees while he was a patient.

He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

