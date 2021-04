BLOOMINGTON — Police said an arrest has been made in a stabbing in the 1400 block of West Monroe Street.

Inez J. Gleghorn, 38, of Bloomington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery.

Police in a statement said they responded at about 11:38 p.m. Sunday and found a 38-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was treated at a hospital, police said.

