Attorney change delays sentencing for Decatur man convicted in 2018 Bloomington murder

Last week, Judge Scott Drazewski held what is known in Illinois as a Krankel hearing — a type of hearing in which a defendant complains about an attorney's performance. Bruce made several claims in an attempt to show he had ineffective assistance of counsel, but Drazewski said each claim lacked merit to appoint a new attorney.

Bruce’s public defenders Mark Messman and Mackenzie Frizzell were allowed to withdraw from his case after Pollack entered his appearance.

Messman and Frizzell previously had filed motions for a new trial and for a judgment notwithstanding the verdict of the jury, which were expected to be argued Wednesday.

Pollack may file new post-trial motions.

Bruce’s next court date will be Dec. 21, when the court will hear arguments on the defense’s motions. Depending on the outcome of the motions, sentencing could take place that afternoon.