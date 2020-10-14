Attorney change delays sentencing for Decatur man convicted in 2018 Bloomington murder

BLOOMINGTON — The sentencing hearing for Tyjuan Bruce, a Decatur man convicted of murder in the 2018 death of a Bloomington man, was delayed again Wednesday to give his new attorney time to review the case before moving forward.
Attorney Zac Pollack of Joliet requested the transcript of Bruce’s August trial and said he would need time to review the case materials before filing any post-trial motions.
Bruce, 22, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover who was killed in December 2018 in Bloomington.
His murder charges involve home invasion and robbery and he was also found guilty of separate charges of home invasion and robbery in this case.
Last week, Judge Scott Drazewski held what is known in Illinois as a Krankel hearing — a type of hearing in which a defendant complains about an attorney's performance. Bruce made several claims in an attempt to show he had ineffective assistance of counsel, but Drazewski said each claim lacked merit to appoint a new attorney.
Bruce’s public defenders Mark Messman and Mackenzie Frizzell were allowed to withdraw from his case after Pollack entered his appearance.
Messman and Frizzell previously had filed motions for a new trial and for a judgment notwithstanding the verdict of the jury, which were expected to be argued Wednesday.
Pollack may file new post-trial motions.
Bruce’s next court date will be Dec. 21, when the court will hear arguments on the defense’s motions. Depending on the outcome of the motions, sentencing could take place that afternoon.
Bruce is one of three Decatur men police identified as suspects in Dover’s death.
Anthony Grampsas, Bruce’s co-defendant in this case, was sentenced in September to 45 years in prison for his involvement in Dover’s death.
Police have said Curtis Hairston, 18, was also believed to be involved. He died during a 2019 shooting at a Decatur restaurant.
