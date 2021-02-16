Authorities investigating death of homicide suspect in Peoria jail

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff said such “trigger” events can be sudden, such as phone calls or letters from outside. And he said there are also those who carefully plan their own destruction. “They’ve had it planned from day one and are just waiting for the opportunity,” he said. “There can be so many factors involved.”

Asbell said jail staff will also conduct an “after action review” in the wake of Dyer’s death to see if there are any procedures or events that “should have been done differently, to help us with operations down the road.”

A check of Macon County Court records shows that Dyer had been taken to Peoria from the Macon County Jail where he had been held after pleading guilty to violating an order of protection, a Class A misdemeanor. He appeared in court Jan. 26 and sentenced to seven days in jail with credit for seven days already served.

News reports from the Peoria Journal Star said detectives from that city were already visiting Dyer in the Decatur jail to question him about the death of tree trimming service owner Jeffrey Blevins, 49. And later that same day, Jan. 26, Dyer was under arrest and being booked into the Peoria County Jail.