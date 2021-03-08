Authorities say Bloomington man delivered cocaine

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington resident is facing criminal charges after making cocaine deliveries on three occasions, authorities said.

Prosecutors filed three class X felony charges against Daron Aiknes, 36. The charges are for delivering more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of cocaine to Bloomington police vice unit, police in court documents said. The deliveries were between Sept. 22 and Oct. 23, according to court documents.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 21 in McLean County and he was arrested in Cook County, prosecutors said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aiknes was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 bond and an arraignment is scheduled for March 26.

Photos: Pantagraph photos of the month for February

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.