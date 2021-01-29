 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Battery charges pending for Bloomington man
0 comments
top story

Battery charges pending for Bloomington man

{{featured_button_text}}
gavel, court, meta

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man was jailed on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

Tyler Hunt, 29, is accused of strangling a household member and faces a Class 2 felony charge.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the residence where the incident happened.

Hunt was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 19.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News