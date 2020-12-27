Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts manager facing domestic battery charge

BLOOMINGTON — An arraignment hearing is Tuesday for the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts manager facing a domestic battery charge.

James A. Mack, 52, was arrested on the morning of Dec. 11, following an argument at his home. According to court documents, Mack and the victim, a minor, were arguing while the victim was seated at the kitchen table.

“The defendant pushed (the victim) off her chair, causing her to fall to the floor,” the probable cause statement affirmed. “Officers spoke with the defendant about the incident, who confirmed that he pushed (the victim) out of the chair.”

Efforts to reach Mack Sunday for comment were unsuccessful.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported.

Mack appeared before a judge last Saturday and is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.