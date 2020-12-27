 Skip to main content
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts manager facing domestic battery charge
top story

BLOOMINGTON — An arraignment hearing is Tuesday for the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts manager facing a domestic battery charge. 

James A. Mack, 52, was arrested on the morning of Dec. 11, following an argument at his home. According to court documents, Mack and the victim, a minor, were arguing while the victim was seated at the kitchen table.

“The defendant pushed (the victim) off her chair, causing her to fall to the floor,” the probable cause statement affirmed. “Officers spoke with the defendant about the incident, who confirmed that he pushed (the victim) out of the chair.”

Efforts to reach Mack Sunday for comment were unsuccessful.

No injuries were reported.

Mack appeared before a judge last Saturday and is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor. He posted $150 and was released from McLean County jail, according to jail records.

Mack was hired in January 2018 to manage both the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts at the north end of downtown and the nearby Creativity Center.

My Town: David Proeber and the joys of art in Bloomington-Normal

James Mack

Mack 

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

