Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts manager pleads guilty to battery

BLOOMINGTON — The manager of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts pleaded guilty to battery on Friday.

James A. Mack, 52, was sentenced to 18 months of court supervision, and he was ordered to pay a $75 fine plus court costs. Part of his sentence also included anger management treatment, which has been completed, according to the circuit clerk.

Mack was arrested on the morning of Dec. 11. An argument at his home led to him pushing the victim, a minor, off a chair, causing her to fall to the floor, according to a probable cause statement. No injuries were reported.

His charges were reduced from domestic battery to battery under a plea agreement.

He was released from custody after posting $185 on Dec. 22. He remains listed as performing arts manager on the BCPA website.

