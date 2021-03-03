 Skip to main content
Bloomington, Farmer City men charged for cocaine deliveries
top story

030421-blm-loc-1bridgesmartin

Darian Bridges, left, and Collier Martin, right.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON – A Farmer City man was released from jail and a Bloomington man remains jailed, as they’re each charged with nine counts of drug offenses.

Darian M. Bridges, 27, Bloomington, is charged with nine counts of cocaine-related charges: seven counts of unlawful delivery, one count of possession with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of cocaine (three class 1 felonies, five class 2 felonies, one class 4 felony).

Darian Bridges

Bridges

The charges are for four alleged deliveries that occurred between Feb. 8 and March 1, resulting from a Bloomington police vice unit investigation, prosecutors said in court.

2 Bloomington residents arrested on drug charges

Bridges is accused of working with Collier M. Martin, 30, Farmer City, who made two of the aforementioned deliveries, prosecutors said. Martin admitted to police to selling drugs for Bridges, prosecutors said.

Police found cash, a digital scale and drug packaging in Bridges’ bedroom, prosecutors said.

Collier Martin

Martin

Martin is charged with nine counts of cocaine-related offenses: seven counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of cocaine (three class 1 felonies, five class 2 felonies, one class 4 felony).

Bridges was jailed in lieu of posting $7,535 bond and was ordered to have no contact with Martin. Bridges is due back in court March 26 for an arraignment.

Martin was released Wednesday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and is scheduled for a May 7 arraignment.

