Bloomington, Farmer City men charged for cocaine deliveries

BLOOMINGTON – A Farmer City man was released from jail and a Bloomington man remains jailed, as they’re each charged with nine counts of drug offenses.

Darian M. Bridges, 27, Bloomington, is charged with nine counts of cocaine-related charges: seven counts of unlawful delivery, one count of possession with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of cocaine (three class 1 felonies, five class 2 felonies, one class 4 felony).

The charges are for four alleged deliveries that occurred between Feb. 8 and March 1, resulting from a Bloomington police vice unit investigation, prosecutors said in court.

Bridges is accused of working with Collier M. Martin, 30, Farmer City, who made two of the aforementioned deliveries, prosecutors said. Martin admitted to police to selling drugs for Bridges, prosecutors said.

Police found cash, a digital scale and drug packaging in Bridges’ bedroom, prosecutors said.

Martin is charged with nine counts of cocaine-related offenses: seven counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of cocaine (three class 1 felonies, five class 2 felonies, one class 4 felony).