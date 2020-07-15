Bloomington man accused in residential burglary, burglary from vehicles in Normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Burglary charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Wanyae A. Massey, 22, is charged with counts of residential burglary of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of burglary.

Prosecutors say the offenses took place May 3 to 4 in Normal.

According to court documents, Massey is accused of entering two vehicles, which were owned by different people, with the intent to commit theft in the two counts of burglary. A third victim was named in the residential burglary and stolen vehicle charges.

A warrant for Massey’s arrest was issued June 5 and returned Monday.