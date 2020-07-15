You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington man accused in residential burglary, burglary from vehicles in Normal
top story

Bloomington man accused in residential burglary, burglary from vehicles in Normal

Wanyae Massey

Massey

BLOOMINGTON — Burglary charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Wanyae A. Massey, 22, is charged with counts of residential burglary of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of burglary.

Prosecutors say the offenses took place May 3 to 4 in Normal.

According to court documents, Massey is accused of entering two vehicles, which were owned by different people, with the intent to commit theft in the two counts of burglary. A third victim was named in the residential burglary and stolen vehicle charges.

A warrant for Massey’s arrest was issued June 5 and returned Monday.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035. An arraignment was scheduled for July 24.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

