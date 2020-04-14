You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington man accused of arson after Monday house fire
Bloomington man accused of arson after Monday house fire

041420-blm-loc-5fire

Bloomington firefighters tend to their equipment after extinguishing a fire in a two-story home at 809 E. Bissell St., Monday, April 13, 2020.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was arrested Monday after allegedly setting his house on fire.

About 3:45 p.m., Bloomington fire and police departments were called to the 800 block of East Bissell Street for a reported house fire and domestic dispute.

Police were told the man started the fire after an argument that had occurred earlier. A woman and a teenage girl were inside the house when the fire was lit, but escaped uninjured.

Andrew L. Stanley, 37, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of aggravated arson. Bond information was not available Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said Monday the blaze started in a bedroom and firefighters were able to extinguish it within about five minutes.

The incident remains under investigation by the police and fire departments. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jared Roth at 309-434-2379 or jroth@cityblm.org.

To remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.

Andrew Stanley

Stanley

 John Fermon

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

