Bloomington man accused of date raping woman in her vehicle

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man has four sexual assault charges pending against him for accusations that he date raped a woman in her car in 2019.

William Beasley, 27, was with a woman in her vehicle the night of April 5, 2019, when her car got stuck in mud, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

The victim said she woke up at 6 a.m. the next day alone in her car with her shirt inside out and her pants on incorrectly, prosecutors said.

She told police the last thing she remembered was trying to push her vehicle out of mud the night before while Beasley was video recording her and trying to take her shirt off, prosecutors said.

The two had been drinking alcohol that night and the victim said she did not pour her own drinks, prosecutors said.

A sexual assault testing kit found male DNA that matched Beasley’s or that of a male relative of his.

DNA testing also revealed the victim had gamma-hydroxybutyrate in her system – commonly referred to as GHB or a “date rape” drug.

Beasley is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery.