Bloomington man accused of kicking a police officer in the face
Bloomington man accused of kicking a police officer in the face

BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges are pending against a Bloomington man after an alleged altercation with a police officer.

Leon A. Thomas, 24, is charged with aggravated battery, accused of kicking a Bloomington police officer in the face Sunday. He is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer.

Thomas was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 4.

