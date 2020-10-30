 Skip to main content
Bloomington man accused of sexually abusing a child
Eddie Creator

Creator

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Eddie S. Creator, 48, is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after prosecutors say he abused a child under the age of 13 in September.

He was arrested on a warrant and jailed in lieu of posting $15,035. Creator was ordered not to have contact with the minor and an address in Normal.

An arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 20.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

