BLOOMINGTON — Charges are pending against a Bloomington man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Jarvin A. Flores Santos, 35, was indicted by a grand jury and charged Monday with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Prosecutors allege the sex acts occurred between May 1, 2011 and April 30, 2014.

He is also charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse between March 1, 2019 and March 31, 2019. Court documents allege he tried to commit an act of sexual conduct with a child during that month.

Flores Santos was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035 and ordered not to have contact with the minor victim and a Bloomington address.

An arraignment was scheduled for July 24.