Bloomington man accused of soliciting a minor

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces charges for child solicitation.

Mison L. Smith, 19, is charged with indecent solicitation of a child after a McLean County grand jury indictment.

According to court documents, prosecutors believe the offense occurred between Dec. 13, 2018 and Feb. 5, 2019.

A warrant was issued July 29 and Smith was taken into custody Wednesday.

The probable cause statement was not read in court so further details were not available Thursday afternoon.

Smith was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 23.

