Bloomington man accused of strangling, striking minors

BLOOMINGTON — Five battery charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Nathan A. Roberts, 22, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving the strangulation of a minor and aggravated battery involving the strangulation of another minor.

He is also charged with domestic battery, a felony for a subsequent offense for which he is accused of pushing and grabbing a minor, and misdemeanor battery, accused of striking a minor and causing injury.

The offenses described in the court documents allegedly took place June 30 in Bloomington.

Roberts was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and ordered not to have contact with two minor victims and two local addresses.