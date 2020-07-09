You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bloomington man accused of strangling, striking minors
1 comment

Bloomington man accused of strangling, striking minors

{{featured_button_text}}
Nathan Roberts

Roberts

BLOOMINGTON — Five battery charges are pending against a Bloomington man.

Nathan A. Roberts, 22, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving the strangulation of a minor and aggravated battery involving the strangulation of another minor.

He is also charged with domestic battery, a felony for a subsequent offense for which he is accused of pushing and grabbing a minor, and misdemeanor battery, accused of striking a minor and causing injury.

The offenses described in the court documents allegedly took place June 30 in Bloomington.

Roberts was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and ordered not to have contact with two minor victims and two local addresses.

A preliminary hearing and arraignment were scheduled for July 24.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News